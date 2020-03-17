A message from Glacier Resource Innovation Group on the coronavirus

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is a great concern for you and your families. At this time Glacier Resource Innovation Group wants you to know that the well being of our valued customers, business partners and employees is of the deepest concern to us. With this in mind we have already and will continue to take measures to protect all parties we are in contact with. We value your business and our goal is to ensure that we continue to provide you with a high level of service during this uncertain time.

Delivering and maintaining client service

Despite the current concerns, business must continue as usual where possible. That means we are committed to giving you the high level of service that you expect. We have taken steps to ensure that the quality of our services carries through these trying times.

We will continue unabated in supporting and updating our news, education and intelligence platforms. We are committed to ensuring that all of our products and services will perform to the high standards you have come to expect and our events will also carry on as virtual conferences.

Our approach will evolve with the situation

We are continuously monitoring events closely and are following guidance from local, provincial and federal health authorities to ensure that our practices are aligned with the latest recommendations. We will also keep our lines of communication open to inform you of the latest developments.

You can speak to us

We are committed to being here for you: our contact centres can still help you with registration, questions or concerns. You may experience slower than usual response times due to a high volume of calls but please be patient and know that we are committed to providing you with the best service we can.

For further details, please visit: https://glacierrig.com/contact/