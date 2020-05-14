AGGREGATES: Superior expands modular plant offerings

Superior’s Fusion Platform system. Credit: Superior Industries

Morris, Minn. – Superior Industries, a manufacturer and global supplier of bulk material processing and handling systems, is excited to offer a new series of modular plants for aggregate crushing, sorting, sizing and washing applications. Known as Fusion Modular Platforms, these pre-engineered, ready-to-build systems still allow customization to achieve best performance at each jobsite.

“Our plant designs are scalable and easily expand with a developing customer site,” says Mark Crooks, product manager at Superior Industries. “Producers can quickly expand capabilities as finances allow, application needs change and as their market develops.”

Today, Superior has pre-engineered a series of plant packages and is working to design more for its catalog. Some examples include jaw, cone and impact crushing platforms, horizontal screening platforms with two, three and four deck models, plus a group of traditional washing and modern low water washing platforms.

“Overwhelmingly, our customers said they want scalability and flexibility in these modular offerings,” says Crooks. “Therefore, as we developed our strategy, we ensured flexibility from top to bottom, convenient installation or dismantling and seamless integration with Superior crushing, screening, washing and conveying machinery.”

Fusion Modular Platform systems are pre-engineered for earlier commissioning, more cost-effective than design-build plants, incorporate well into existing plants and utilize creative packaging to limit the number of flatbeds or shipping containers needed for transportation.

supplies bulk crushing, screening, washing and conveying systems plus all related parts and services for industries like aggregates and mining. Visit www.superior-ind.com for more information.