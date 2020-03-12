AI, machine learning to deliver ‘wave of discoveries’

The past 20 years have seen remarkable advances in the mining industry, particularly in mineral exploration technologies with vast volumes of data generated from geologic, geophysical, geochemical, satellite and other surveying techniques. However, the abundance of data has not necessarily translated into the discovery of new deposits, according to Colin Barnett, co-founder of BW Mining, a Boulder, Colorado-based data mining and mineral exploration company.

“One of the problems we’re facing in exploration is the huge increase in the amounts of data we have to look at,” said Barnett, in his presentation at the Managing and exploring big data through artificial intelligence and machine learning session at the recent PDAC 2020 convention in Toronto. “And although it’s high-quality data, the sheer volume is becoming almost overwhelming for human interpreters, and so we need help in getting to the bottom of it.”

