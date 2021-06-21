Alamos begins mining at Santana gold project in Mexico

Stacking has begun on the Santana gold leach pad in Sonora, Mexico. Credit: Minera Alamos.

Minera Alamos (TSXV: MAI) has started mining at its 100%-owned Santana gold project in Sonora, Mexico. Construction is complete and stacking can begin on the lined leach pad. Leaching is to begin around the end of June.

The company is now focused on optimization of key parameters for full scale operations. Blast designs for optimal fragmentation, stacking plans for the leach pad, reagent preparation, and open pit haulage improvements are underway.

Alamos said initial blasting at the Nicho Norte pit have resulted in high levels of fragmentation, allowing most of the mined material to bypass additional crushing. That step remains preferable for higher grade material and will be handled by the mining contractor using portable equipment.

Plans call for Santana output to be approximately 50,000 oz. gold equivalent annually.

The company plans to update the Santana resource estimate shortly. Learn more at www.MineraAlamos.com.