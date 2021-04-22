AME responds to BC Budget exploration support

The Association of Mineral Exploration (AME) lauded support for the mineral exploration sector in the British Columbia Budget 2021 document, released earlier this week.

“Mineral exploration has played a key role in the province’s economic recovery from COVID-19, leading to $422 million in industry spending in 2020.,” AME president and CEO Kendra Johnston said in a release. “With strong commodity prices, our sector is poised for growth and a key contributor to the economic recovery in all corners of the province.”

“We thank the government for its support in ensuring that mineral exploration can proceed safely as an essential service and look forward to continuing to contribute to local economies across the province this year,” she added.

The province has pledged $17 million in funding to expand access to skills and training programs for indigenous peoples as well as government investment in the Dease Lake airport. That airport provides critical access to nearby communities as well as the mineral exploration sector.

AME has long advocated for provincial investment in forests, lands, natural resource operation and rural develop in regional offices for permitting land-use activities, a sector to which the budget promised $11 million.

The AME and explorationists in B.C. work closely with First Nations to build partnerships with mutual benefits, positioning the sector as a leader in environment, social and governance best practices.

