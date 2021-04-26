Amex drilling outlines ‘highly predictable and continuous’ gold system at Perron

Drilling at Amex Exploration‘s (TSXV: AMX) Perron gold project, 110 km north of Rouyn-Noranda, Que., continues to deliver both high-grade gold and longer sections of broad, near surface gold as the junior works toward an initial resource for the project.

The latest results released are from the High Grade and Denize zones, both part of the project’s Eastern zone. Highlights from the High Grade zone included 9.7 metres of 10.63 g/t gold starting at 560 metres vertical depth in hole 245; and 8.3 metres of 7.1 g/t gold starting from 1,180 metres in hole 210W3.

Highlights from the Denise zone included 88 metres of 1.44 g/t gold starting at between 150 and 210 metres depth in hole 237; and 23.7 metres of 1.57 g/t gold starting at between 30 and 45 metres depth in hole 244.

Drill results are uncapped and HGZ and Denise true widths are estimated at 65-85% of reported widths.

Amex is conducting a 300,000-metre drill program at Perron – 120,000 metres were completed last year, with another 180,000 slated for 2021.

“As we continue to advance towards our property-wide maiden resource, definition and confirmation drilling continues to meet and exceed our expectation of a highly predictable and continuous gold system,” said Jacques Trottier, executive chairman of Amex, in a release. “At the High Grade zone, we have defined gold mineralization from near surface to greater than 1,250 metres depth and are seeing remarkable continuity of the high grade mineralization. At Denise, we continue to expand upon a broad zone of gold mineralization that is indicating open pit potential.”

In addition to definition and expansion drilling, Amex is also conducting a regional exploration program at the 45.2-sq.-km project.

The company is awaiting the results of over 22,800 samples (at two different labs) from the HGZ, Denise and Grey Cat zones at Perron, as well as from regional exploration.

To date, drilling has hit high-grade and visible gold in three zones at Perron (Eastern, Gratien and Grey Cat) across a 3.2-km corridor of gold mineralization.

In February, the company discovered a new near-surface, high-grade zone within the HGZ, the 210 Gold zone.

For more information, visit www.amexexploration.com.