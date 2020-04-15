APPOINTMENT: Guenthardt now president and CEO of Eriez

PENNSYLVANIA – Eriez, a company specializing in separation technologies, has announced that Lukas Guenthardt has been appointed its president and CEO. He succeeds Timothy Shuttleworth in this leadership role, following Shuttleworth’s retirement.

Guenthardt joined the board of Eriez in 2011 and was named executive VP of global strategy and development in 2014. Prior to Eriez, he spent 20 years with K-Tron International, where he started K-Tron’s research and development department and then directed the company’s European and Asian operations. Guenthardt later headed the company’s strategy and acquisition activities and was subsequently named president of its size reduction group.

Guenthardt holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Basel and a master of science in management from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is Eriez’s fourth president since the company’s founding in 1942.