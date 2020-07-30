Argonaut drills high-grade gold at Magino

Argonaut Gold (TSX: AR) has reported high-grade intercepts from its phase two drill program at the company’s wholly-owned Magino gold project in Ontario, 14 km southeast of Dubreuilville.

The phase two drill program targeted high-grade mineralization identified during the phase one program at the property’s Elbow zone, situated below the proposed pit at Magino.

Highlights include drill hole MA20-040, which intercepted 20 metres grading 4.58 grams gold per tonne, including 6 metres of 8.31 grams gold per tonne, starting from 444 metres downhole.

“We continue to intersect high-grade gold and, more importantly, we are seeing promising high-grade continuity within the Elbow Zone where we have now tightened drill spacing averaging between 40 metres and 50 metres in two areas,” Pete Dougherty, the company’s president and CEO, said in a press release.