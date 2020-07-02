Arizona Metals hits massive sulphide at Kay mine

Drilling has intersected massive sulphide mineralization at the South zone of Arizona Metals’ (TSXV: AMC) Kay mine property, 69 km north of Phoenix and adjacent to Black Canyon City in central Arizona’s Yavapai County.

Highlights from the drill program include drill hole 20-10, which intersected 5 metres grading 2.16 grams gold per tonne, 24.9 grams silver per tonne, 2.39% copper, 0.31% lead, and 3.27% zinc, (for 6.24% copper-equivalent), starting from 480 metres downhole.

The hole also intersected a high-grade core of 3 metres grading 2.42 grams gold, 28.2 grams silver, 3.66% copper, 0.32% lead and 3.16% zinc (for 7.78% copper-equivalent).

“KM-20-10 is a trunk hole designed to test the South zone of the deposit at about the 500 metres deep level,” Marc Pais, the company’s president and CEO, said in an interview. “Historic resources at the mine are split between the South and North zones.”