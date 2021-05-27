Artemis, Nazko sign IBA for Blackwater project

Grade control drilling a the Blackwater gold project in Yukon. Credit: Artemis Gold.

An impact benefit agreement (IBA) has been signed by the Nazko First Nation and Artemis Gold (TSXV: ARTG) covering the Blackwater gold project 150 km southwest of Prince George, B.C.

“We thank the Nazko First Nation for demonstrating their support for the development of Blackwater,” aid chairman and CEO of Artemis, Steven Dean. “Artemis very much values the relationships and support of its neighbours and we look forward to continuing to work together in a mutually beneficial manner in developing Blackwater.”

Artemis is working on a feasibility study for Blackwater and could begin construction as soon as next year. A prefeasibility study released last year outlined a 23-year mine life for the project and an initial capex of $592 million.

Artemis has been committed to Indigenous participation in the project since it acquired it last year. Visit www.ArtemisGoldInc.com.