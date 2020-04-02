AUTOMATION: RCT automates fleet in Burkina Faso

AUSTRALIA – RCT, a leader in providing autonomous solutions, has executed a project with African Underground Mining Services (AUMS) at the Siou underground gold mine in Burkina Faso.

Earlier this year, RCT commissioned its ControlMaster guidance automation technology on two of Siou’s underground loaders and supplied two associated automation centres. Guidance automation allows the loaders to operate with minimal intervention by operators in dedicated centres, located either on surface or in a secure location underground.

This automation improves safety by taking staff away from the mine face and reducing maintenance downtime by eliminating any operator error. RCT’s African-based staff has provided comprehensive training to operators and will continue to provide ongoing after-sales support to AUMS.

For more information, visit www.RCT-Global.com.