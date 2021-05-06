Awards: Cementation, Redpath, SafeSight, Iamgold

With the conclusion of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroleum’s annual general meeting earlier this week, awards have been handed out. They were sponsored not only by the CIM but also by Hatch, Mining Association of Canada (MAC) and the Ontario Mine Contractors Safety Association (OMCSA). Here are three of winners that took home the hardware.

The Hatch-CIM Mining and Minerals Project Safety Award went to the team at Cementation for its mine shaft relining projects for both shafts. Over a half-million work hours went into the project without a lost time injury. The work was completed in mid-February 2019. (www.Hatch.com and www.CIM.org)

Redpath Canada and SafeSight Exploration were the recipients of the OMCSA Safe Innovation Award for 2020. A collaboration between the two companies created the Rail Runner autonomous raise inspection equipment. It clips on a rail of a mechanized raise climber and creates a video of conditions using HD video and LIDAR technology while the operator stays safely out of the way, monitoring on a tablet. (www.OMCSA.ca/)

The Mining Association of Canada recognized several companies for environmental and community engagement achievements awarded through its Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) initiative. Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM) won for its drinking water distribution network for a community near its Pinos Altos gold-silver mine in Mexico. The TSM environmental excellence award winner was Iamgold’s (TSX: IAG) Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso that worked with a local entrepreneur to develop a plastics recycling business. (www.Mining.ca)