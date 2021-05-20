Azimut cuts 40 metres of 6.4 g/t at Elmer near James Bay

Azimut Exploration (TSXV: AZM) is cutting wide, high grade gold mineralization at the Patwon zone at its Elmer property in the James Bay region of Quebec. One of the intersections assayed 6.43 g/t gold over 40.6 metres.

Other significant results from the first 10 holes at Patwon include:

7.84 g/t gold over 9.8 metres, including 39.81 g/t over 1.8 metres;

4.43 g/t over 46.1 metres, including 21.60 g/t over 6.0 metres;

5.47 g/t over 33.6 metres, including 25.91 g/t over 5.4 metres; and

4.08 g/t over 18.6 metres, including 13.22 g/t over2.15 metres.

Azimut considers Patwon to be one of the largest gold finds in the James Bay region since Éléonore was discovered in 2004. The Éléonore mine, owned by Newmont (TSX: NGT; NYSE: NEM), produced almost a quarter-million ounces of gold last year.

The Patwon mineralization has been defined over a strike length of 500 metres and a minimum depth of 400 metres ; it remains open at depth. The estimated width is about 36 metres based on the results of 40 earlier drill holes, but the true width can be up to 80 metres. The zone appears to be consistent, wide and predictable. It exhibits simple geology with no internal folding or crosscutting barren dykes, and grade may increase with depth, according to Azimut.

The Elmer property on which Patwon is found is located about 285 km north of Matagami, Que., and 60 km east of Eastmain. The paved James Ray Road is only 5 km to the east.

Visit www.Azimut-Exploration.com for more informaton.