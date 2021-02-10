Bacanora Lithium begins work at Mexico project

Exploration and development company Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) said on Wednesday it had begun initial site activities at flagship Sonora lithium project in Mexico.

The company is developing the mine with strategic partner Ganfeng Lithium, which recently increased its stake in the Mexican project from 22.5% to 50%, injecting $65 million into the Bacanora’s coffers.

Production of battery grade lithium, the company said, is scheduled for 2023, with output estimated at 35,000 tonnes of lithium per year.