Balmoral makes high-grade gold discovery in Quebec

Balmoral Resources (TSX: BAR; US-OTC: BALMF) has made a new high-grade gold discovery at its wholly-owned Fenelon property. The property forms part of the company’s district-scale Detour Gold Trend project, 75 km west-northwest of Matagami, Que.

The company conducted a drilling campaign at the property in the winter of 2019-2020, with its western-most drill hole, 52-20-18, intersecting 3 metres grading 307.9 grams gold per tonne starting 101 metres downhole. The intercept also contained a higher-grade core of 1 metre grading 858 grams gold per tonne.

“We started drilling in the area last year, working from late summer and into fall,” Darin Wagner, the company’s president and CEO, said in a telephone interview. “The winter program that produced these results was a follow-up to that, as well as modelling based on the drill results from last year.”