Barrick denies alleged links to PNG political unrest

Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX; NYSE: GOLD) will take civil and criminal action against those responsible for spreading “irresponsible and false statements” on social media, which tried linking chief executive Mark Bristow’s recent visit to Papua New Guinea (PNG) to attempts to oust Prime Minister James Marape.

The nation is currently embroiled in political turmoil after dozens of government members — including nine ministers — abandoned Marape in parliament on Nov. 12 to sit on the opposition benches.

The opposition then took control of parliament and voted 57-39 to suspend sessions, allegedly to block the passage of the government’s budget, but primarily to remove the prime minister.

