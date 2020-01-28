BATTERIES: Manganese X reports 99.8% purity in battery market product

QUEBEC – Manganese X Energy announced that it has received an encouraging progress report from Kemetco Research, a company that is working to develop a flow sheet to produce a battery-grade manganese product for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries.

Kemetco reported that it has achieved a manganese sulphate purity of over 99.8% with low contamination factors in the final product.

Assay tests are being performed to confirm the required commercial specifications of impurities. “Also additional upgrading techniques and approaches are being aggressively pursued,” the companies said in a media statement.

The project that Kemetco uses mineral from is Manganese X’s Battery Hill property in Woodstock, New Brunswick.

Battery Hill consists of 55 claims totaling 12.3 sq. km. It encompasses all or part of five manganese zones, Iron Ore Hill, Moody Hill, Sharpe Farm, Wakefield and Maple Hill.

Research has shown that the area hosts a series of banded iron formations that collectively constitute one of the largest manganese resources in North America, at approximately 194 million tonnes.

This story originally appeared on www.Mining.com.