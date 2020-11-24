Bluestone hits highest-grade yet at Cerro Blanco in Guatemala

Bluestone Resources (TSXV: BSR; US-OTC: BBSRF) has reported the highest-grade gold assay to date at its wholly owned Cerro Blanco gold project in Guatemala, 160 km southeast of Guatemala City.

As part of an underground drill program in the South Zone, drill hole UGCB20-180 intersected 1 metre grading 1,380 grams gold per tonne and 2,194 grams silver per tonne from 175 metres downhole. The intercept surpassed the previous record earlier this month of 1 metre grading 674.8 grams gold and 2,863 grams silver starting from 71 metres in drill hole UGCB20-179.

“The fact that we have received the two best-ever intercepts in the project’s history within weeks of each other perhaps reflects the team’s increased understanding of the deposit which is guiding our drill targeting,” Jack Lundin, the company’s chief executive, said in a statement. “What is also equally encouraging is that we continue to find new veins like those intersected in all but one of the five holes, offering additional potential for the future expansion of the resource.”

Continue reading at www.northernminer.com.