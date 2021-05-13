Boltec M battery rig makes its debut in Canada

As part of the ongoing effort to lead the charge on the battery electric transformation of the mining industry, Epiroc has imported the very first Boltec M battery rig onto Canadian soil. The fully mechanized bolter is ideal for mid-sized tunnel profiles and is a welcome addition to Epiroc’s growing line of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) offering zero emissions mining.

The shop at Epiroc’s Lively, Ont., facility received the rig in early 2021 and immediately began prepping it for its debut at a customer site, starting with a series of pre-delivery tests and inspections to confirm its readiness to join the operation.

Going beyond the benefits of standard zero-emissions equipment, this particular Boltec M battery machine is equipped with a bulk resin system, which is a dependable solution that helps minimize unreliable bolting installations. The resin solution offers easy pumpability, fast setting times and excellent load bearing characteristics – the end result is a significantly reduced cycle time with improved safety overall.

To complement its productivity boosting characteristics, the Boltec M battery rig charges while it drills. The onboard charging system has intelligence built in that automatically prioritizes bolting over charging and never allows the total power draw to exceed the rated mine supply.

For bolt management technology, the machine has been fully equipped with bolt plan navigation, which displays all installed bolts onscreen and indicates bolt distance and row distance. With this feature, bolt positions, resin amount and other key data is logged and saved onto the rig’s memory file.

Tour the world of Epiroc’s products at www.Epiroc.com/en-ca.