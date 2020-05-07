Brixton Metals drills bonanza-grade silver at Langis in Ontario

Brixton Metals (TSXV: BBB; US-OTC: BBBXF) has announced bonanza-grade silver assays from its wholly-owned Langis silver-cobalt project, 500 km north of Toronto in the Cobalt Camp area of eastern Ontario.

Highlights included drill hole 20-83, which intersected 5 metres grading 1,293.34 grams silver per tonne from 11 metres downhole. The hole also contained a 2-metre core of 3,205 grams silver per tonne and 0.15% cobalt and 1 metre of 3,860 grams silver and 0.3% cobalt. The hole was drilled at the Shaft 3 area of the past-producing underground mine on the property.

“We’ve been excited about this project from day one after we acquired it back in 2016,” Gary Thompson, the company’s chairman and CEO, said in a telephone interview. “Although our drill campaigns haven’t been massive, every campaign that we’ve undertaken there has been successful in returning some bonanza-grade silver results.”