The Center for Excellence in Mining Innovation is an ally of the PeruMin Hub program that is launching a contest for mining sector solutions. The call is aimed at national and international innovators who can address major challenges.

Applications are being accepted in two categories:

Category 1: Innovations to be validated in mining companies for the first time – https://lnkd.in/e8CVCXU

Category 2: Successfully validated innovations – https://lnkd.in/eAUbTtu

Take a few minutes to explore the PeruMin Hub at https://hubinnovacionminera.pe/