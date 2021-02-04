Cambrian receives funding commitment for Canada-first industrial BEV research lab

Battery electric MacLean vehicle. Credit: Cambrian College

Cambrian College has received a $250,000 financial boost from the Greater Sudbury Development Corporation (GSDC). The GSDC has committed these funds for the development of a proposed $2.8-million industrial BEV Lab at the college. At its January meeting, Greater Sudbury City Council approved the recommendation from the GSDC to fund the project.

The proposed BEV lab will cover 5,600 sq. ft within the Glencore Centre for Innovation building at the college’s main campus in Sudbury and be part of the Centre for Smart Mining within Cambrian R&D, the college’s applied research division.

“Cambrian College’s Battery Electric Vehicle Lab will be a unique offering unlike any other in Canada,” Brian Bigger, mayor of Greater Sudbury, said in a release. “The global market for BEV is expected to grow to $17.5 billion by 2025. I am proud to say that Sudbury is one of the early adopters of BEV technology and by offering specialized training and education, we will soon become the global hub for everything related to BEV.”

“The mining sector is becoming a greener industry, and BEV technology is a big part of that transition,” added Steve Gravel, Cambrian’s manager of the Centre for Smart Mining. “Our proposed new BEV lab will be a mirror for what’s happening in the industry. Working with our mining sector partners, the Battery Electric Vehicle lab will enable us to accelerate vehicle technology development and performance testing while training a new generation of trades people uniquely equipped to flourish in the industry of the future.”

With the funding commitment from the GSDC, Cambrian College hopes to secure $2 million in funding from the federal and provincial governments, through the Canada Foundation for Innovation and the Ontario Research Fund.

“This investment by the GSDC will go a long way to demonstrate to the provincial and federal levels of government that this project is worthwhile and a boost to our city and the region,” explained Kristine Morrissey, VP international, finance and administration at Cambrian College. “We are always future focused as a college. And battery electric technology is going to be a huge part of mining and other industries. This lab will be the first of its kind in Canada and we want to make sure we’re leading the way in training education and being the bridge between students looking to learn and companies looking to hire.”

