Canada, Australia may have to step up to help America achieve its electrification dream – analysis

Canada and Australia could be the top destinations where US president Joe Biden would look for battery metals for his recently announced EV plan, an analysis by Adamas Intelligence suggests.

In late May and following a 100-day review of critical supply chains, Biden said that he plans to look abroad for most supplies of EV metals and focus on domestic processing into battery parts.

Some American miners interpreted the announcement as a blow and commented that the White House should allow more domestic mines, particularly because Chile and Australia – the world’s two largest producers of lithium – ship most of their product to Asia for processing into battery cathodes and other parts and it would be unrealistic to expect those countries to divert existing supply chains to the United States.

