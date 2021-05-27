Canada Nickel completes PEA for Crawford nickel project

Just over 20 months after exploration drilling commenced at its Crawford nickel sulphide asset, Canada Nickel Company (TSX: CNC; US-OTC: CNIKF) has completed a preliminary economic assessment for the project, 40 km north of Timmins, Ontario.

The PEA envisioned a conventional open pit mine and mill that will produce both nickel and magnetite concentrates over a mine life of 25 years, and the company is fast-tracking the project directly to a feasibility study, which it expects to complete by the middle of next year.

“These results are just the tip of the iceberg,” says Mark Selby, Canada Nickel’s chairman and CEO. “We’re talking district-scale potential that would make this the largest base metal mine in Canada once it’s ramped up. And we’d be the largest single nickel sulphide mine in the world outside Russia. We’ll be bigger than Voisey’s Bay. This is a pretty significant project.”