Canada Nickel drills new discovery at MacDiarmid project

The first three holes that Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC) at the MacDiarmid nickel project have returned significant intersections of mineralized dunite. This is a new discovery located 15 km west of the Kidd Creek copper mine and 23 km southwest of the company’s Crawford nickel-cobalt project in Ontario’s Timmins-Cochrane camp.

Canada Nickel describes the MacDiarmid ultramafic intrusion as being 3 km long and 150 to 600 metres wide. The three holes targeted a set of coincident geophysical anomalies along 1.8 km. The holes were collared 200 metres apart on the east side of the intrusion and were designed to intersect mineralization at right angles to the strike direction. Mineralization was defined across 400 metres of strike length to a maximum depth of 360 metres and widths of 150 to 200 metres.

Assays are pending on the holes.

The company continues to advance its 100%-owned Crawford project with large bulk tonnage potential. The resource estimate includes 653 million measured and indicated tonnes grading 0.26% nickel, 0.013% cobalt, containing 1.7 million tonnes of nickel and 85,000 tonnes of cobalt. There are also 497 inferred tonnes at 0.24% nickel and 0.013% cobalt, containing 1.2 million tonnes of nickel and 63,800 tonnes of cobalt.

The results of the Crawford preliminary economic assessment for the Crawford project will be released on May 25. Watch for it to be posted at www.CanadaNickel.com.