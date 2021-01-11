Canadian Mining Journal

Canada Nickel Company (TSXV: CNC; US-OTC: CNIKF) has inked a deal with Glencore (LSE: GLEN) to explore the potential use of the miner and commodities trader’s Kidd concentrator and metallurgical site in Timmins, Ont.

The Toronto-based nickel producer would use the facility for the treatment and processing of material mined from its Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project, which is located 40 km north of Glencore’s operations.

“The opportunity to utilize the excess capacity and existing infrastructure at the Kidd Met Site provides the potential to allow a faster, simpler, smaller scale start-up of Crawford at a vastly lower capital cost,” Mark Selby, Canada Nickel’s CEO stated in a news release.

The executive added that, given the potential and significant change in the scope of the project start-up, the release of the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) would be postponed until the end of March. The delay will allow the incorporation of the new option if successful, Selby said.

