Canada Nickel reports initial assessment of Crawford project

Canada Nickel Company (TSXV: CNC) has announced initial results from a mineralogical assessment of its Crawford nickel-cobalt project, located 40 km north of Timmins, Ontario.

The first phase of mineral processing work at the deposit was used to determine the proportion of nickel contained within the nickel sulphide minerals pentlandite and heazlewoodite, and the nickel-iron allow mineral awaruite.

An assessment of 44 samples from the higher-grade core confirmed that 89% of the nickel was contained in nickel sulphide and nickel-alloy minerals, with 97% in the minerals pentlandite and heazlewoodite and 3% in the mineral awaruite, and 11% in unrecoverable silicate minerals.