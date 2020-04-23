Canadian Mining Journal

Canada Nickel’s Mark Selby sees Dumont-style deposit at Crawford


Mark Selby led a team that raised over $100 million and advanced the Dumont nickel-cobalt project in Quebec from an initial resource to a fully permitted, construction-ready project for RNC Minerals (TSX: RNX).

Now the mining executive believes he’s onto the next big nickel project in Canada with Crawford – a large tonnage nickel-cobalt sulphide discovery, 20 km north of Glencore’s enormous Kidd Creek base metal mine in Ontario’s Timmins camp.

The chairman and CEO of Canada Nickel Company (TSXV: CNC) says there are similarities between Crawford and RNC Minerals’ Dumont project – one of the world’s largest undeveloped nickel sulphide deposits containing about 6.1 billion lb. nickel in proven and probable reserves.

