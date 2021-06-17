Canada’s Coal Association responds to Ottawa’s thermal coal mine ban

The Coal Association of Canada says Ottawa’s recent ban on new thermal coal mining projects or plans to expand existing mines on environmental damage grounds will lead to the market gap left being filled with inferior-quality coal from elsewhere.

According to the association’s president Robin Campbell, Canadian thermal coal is considered extremely high quality and has a low sulphur content relative to world standards. https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/coal-association-of-canada-responds-to-government-of-canada-statements-on-selenium-and-thermal-coal-871333325.html