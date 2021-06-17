Canadian Mining Journal

News

Canada’s Coal Association responds to Ottawa’s thermal coal mine ban


The coal loading facility at the Elkview operation in southeastern British Columbia. Credit: Teck Resources.

The Coal Association of Canada says Ottawa’s recent ban on new thermal coal mining projects or plans to expand existing mines on environmental damage grounds will lead to the market gap left being filled with inferior-quality coal from elsewhere.

According to the association’s president Robin Campbell, Canadian thermal coal is considered extremely high quality and has a low sulphur content relative to world standards. https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/coal-association-of-canada-responds-to-government-of-canada-statements-on-selenium-and-thermal-coal-871333325.html

 

KEEP READING AT NORTHERN MINER
Print this page

Related Posts



Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*