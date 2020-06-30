Canada’s top 10 royalty and streaming companies

The Northern Miner presents the top-10, Canadian-headquartered royalty and streaming companies by market capitalization, as of mid-June 2020.

1. Franco-Nevada

Market capitalization: US$26.4 billion

Franco-Nevada (TSX: FNV; NYSE: FNV) continues to hold its position as the number one royalty and streaming company by market capitalization. The company has a broad and diversified portfolio of 56 gold and gold-equivalent producing mines, 56 energy-producing assets, 35 advanced-stage gold and gold equivalent assets, 202 gold and gold-equivalent exploration-stage assets, and 25 energy development-stage assets.

The company remains focused on precious metals – gold, silver and platinum group metals — which generate around 80% of its revenue, with the remaining 20% from energy, in the form of oil and natural gas.

