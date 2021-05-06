Canadian Hall of Fame invites 2022 nominations

The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations for individuals who have demonstrated leadership and outstanding achievement in the mining industry.

“Canada’s mining industry is essential and plays a key role in driving our economy forward while also being recognized as a global leader in sustainable practices,” said Pierre Gratton, Chair of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame and president and CEO of the Mining Association of Canada. “Our sector delivers the critical minerals and metals needed for technology that will enable the global transition toward a lower carbon future and it is important that we recognize the leaders that have contributed so much to its success.”

The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame looks to this future poised to celebrate individual excellence, capture stories of resilience and inspire pride in Canada’s mining industry and its important contributions to real progress and change. Through their leadership and achievements, individual nominees must have shaped Canada’s global leadership in mining, embody the important role mining plays in Canadian society, and inspire future generations into mining.