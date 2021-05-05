Canadian miners commit to climate action with new guidelines from MAC

The Mining Association of Canada released a new Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) Climate Change Protocol Wednesday in Ottawa. It enhances climate change disclosure and strengthens the industry’s ability to adapt to climate change. The goal is for the industry to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

“We are committed to being a constructive partner in the fight against climate change,” said Pierre Gratton, MAC’s president and CEO. “TSM has a proven track record of driving positive change in Canada’s mining industry and this new protocol ensures that we will continue to adopt leading practices related to climate change mitigation and adaptation.”

The new Climate Change Protocol is a major update to the earlier energy use and greenhouse gas emissions protocols. The new Protocol is supported by the publication of a new guide, a first of its kind focused on assessing and identifying potential physical climate impact, considering these risks in decision making, and implementing the necessary measures.

“This new Protocol requires companies to make commitments, set targets and take action consistent with the ambitions of the Paris Agreement and, at higher levels of performance, make commitments corresponding with the societal ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050,” Gratton added. TSM was the first mining sustainability standard in the world to require site-level assessments. It is mandatory for all MAC members, and has been adopted in several countries around the world.

Visit mining.ca for more information.