Canadian Mining Symposium closes with Yukon mining panel, featuring Deputy Premier Ranj Pillai

The third and final day of the Canadian Mining Symposium (CMS) closed with a panel discussion featuring the Hon. Ranj Pillai, Deputy Premier, Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources and Minister of Economic Development for the Government of Yukon, and mining experts from Strategic Metals (TSXV:SMD), Alexco Resources (TSX: AXR; NYSE-MKT: AXU) and Western Copper and Gold (TSX: WRN; NYSE-MKT: WRN).

Moderating the session, ‘Building a mining ecosystem from exploration to production,’ was Trevor Hall, president of Clear Creek Digital, a Colorado-based social communication, and media agency specializing in digital content strategies for mining and exploration companies.

Hall kicked off the discussion by first introducing the panellists and asking Pillai to say a few words.