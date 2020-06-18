Canadian Mining Symposium opens with industry stalwarts Sean Boyd, Ashley Kirwan and Gord Stothart

The fifth instalment of the Canadian Mining Symposium kicked off on June 16. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s event has been moved from the auspicious setting of Canada House in London, U.K., to the virtual realm.

The symposium now boasts nearly 1,300 attendees from over 50 countries consisting of mining experts from across the spectrum, including CEOs, managing directors, and presidents to geologists, investors, and mining consultants.

Anthony Vaccaro, Group Publisher of The Northern Miner and Head of Global Mining for Glacier Resource Innovation Group, opened the symposium with some introductory remarks.

He touched upon some key themes for the symposium as well as current world events.