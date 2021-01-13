Canadian Mining Journal

Canterra Minerals has doubled its land holdings in central Newfoundland, to 236 sq. km, from 104 sq. km previously, through staking. The company’s land position lies along the Rogerson Lake structural corridor.

The nine new licences cover an additional 20 km of strike along the Rogerson corridor, which is also host to Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake deposits and Sokoman Minerals’ Moosehead discovery. The licences added include gold-in-soil anomalies.

The volcanic units underlying the expanded Noel-Paul block also feature potential for massive sulphide copper-lead-zinc-silver-gold deposits, similar to the Teck Resources’ past-producing Duck Pond mine, which is 2 km north of the Noel-Paul block. Past prospecting within these grounds identified the Jigger showing, which, in 2016, returned grab samples assaying 19.7 g/t gold and 8.4 g/t gold.

Canterra is now planning a $2.75-million exploration program for the Wilding block – the program is expected to include diamond drilling, trenching and soil sampling.

The Wilding project is 50 km by road from Millertown in Newfoundland.

For more information, visit www.CanterraMinerals.com.