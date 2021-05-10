Cat autonomous haulage tops 3B tonnes

Caterpillar has announced an additional 1 billion tonnes of material hauled by autonomous trucks using Cat MineStar Command for hauling, surpassing the 3 billion tonnes milestone. This achievement is joined by an expansion of the types of commodities hauled autonomously across a growing number of Cat mining truck class sizes, as well as other brands of mining equipment.

Caterpillar has Command autonomous haulage system (AHS) fleets operating across three continents – North America, South America and Australia – at 17 mine locations, operated by nine different customers. Commodities mined using the Cat Command include iron ore, oilsands, copper, coal and gold.

The Cat line of Command models include the Cat 789D, 793D, 793F, 797F and the 297-tonne 794 AC with electric drive. Command retrofit kits are available for Cat mining trucks as well as other brands of trucks and loading equipment.

Since the first autonomous Cat trucks were commissioned in 2013, these AHS models have traveled more than 110 million km, equivalent to a minimum distance, straight line roundtrip journey to Mars, with no lost-time injuries associated with automated truck operation.

More information on Cat Command for hauling trucks can be found by contacting a regional Cat dealer or visiting: www.Cat.com.