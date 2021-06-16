Caterpillar to highlight state-of-the-art technology at MINExpo

The Cat RC6310 rotary blasthole drill is accurate to the centimetre.

Themed Together, we’re mining better, Caterpillar’s MINExpo 2021 experience celebrates the company’s partnership with mines and the ways it assists customers to mine more efficiently, effectively, safely and sustainably. The 5,124-sq-metre exhibit will feature a broad range of product displays, new equipment introductions, previews of what the future holds and remote operating stations.

The exhibit will be grouped under three specific core areas: 1) environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) and sustainability; 2) technology and automation; and 3) equipment lifecycle management solutions.

Mining sustainably

Central to Caterpillar’s commitment to mining better together is helping customers meet their ESG goals and build sustainable mine sites of the future. Recognizing that one size doesn’t fit all, Caterpillar has followed a strategic approach with a long term vision of discovering, developing and delivering a broad portfolio of products, technologies, services and solutions.

Vital to the vision of the all-electric underground mine of the future, the new Cat R1700 XE LHD will feature 100% battery electric propulsion that generates significantly less heat and noise. Fully charging the LHD in as little as 20 minutes, the new portable Cat MEC500 mobile equipment charger is the first of its kind in the industry.

Caterpillar is set to unveil the world’s largest, most powerful and efficient electric drive dozer with high drive. The new Cat D11 XE dozer will be the most advanced, lowest emission-per-tonne dozer in the industry, built to deliver the lowest cost of bank cubic metres (BCM) ever.

The recently introduced Cat 992 wheel loader delivers up to a 32% increase in productivity. It reduces maintenance costs by up to 10% and has demonstrated in field testing up to 48% greater payload-per-fuel efficiency in applications where a four-pass match to 90.7-tonne trucks was achieved versus five passes with the 992K.

Driving technology and automation

MINExpo will be the first opportunity for many attendees to learn more about the recently introduced Cat MineStar Edge. It brings visibility to the entire mining operation to show how activities early in the process impact those further down the value chain. MineStar Edge makes it possible to measure, manage, analyze and improve the entire mining operation.

Equipped with MineStar Command for hauling, the new Cat 777G water truck integrates truck, tank and sprayer and knows where and when to water haul roads.

Representing the Caterpillar fleet of autonomous trucks, the displayed Cat 794 AC electric drive will be factory-installed with Cat MineStar Command for hauling. Recently, autonomous trucks using Command for hauling surpassed 3 billion tonnes of material hauled, safely traveling more than 110 million km.

Accurate to the centimetre, the exhibited Cat MD6310 rotary blasthole drill offers technology, efficiency, safety and productivity improvements.

Several Cat Command stations and trailers will be on display for attendees to experience effective remote control and semi-autonomous drilling, dozing and underground operations from many kilometres away.

Lifecycle solutions

From individual offerings to comprehensive solutions, Caterpillar and Cat dealers offer dozens of equipment management services designed to improve overall machine performance and mine site productivity. Component rebuilds, retrofits, aftermarket solutions and service agreements help customers get the most out of their investments. Dealer-provided customer value agreements (CVAs) allow customers to focus on their core competency – mining.

Team members will also be available to explain to attendees how MineStar Health maximizes equipment availability and reliability by connecting the machine to the office. The service assists with proactive maintenance services and predictive equipment analysis by collecting equipment data, monitoring critical machine parameters, obtaining real-time alerts, analyzing operational trends and patterns, predicting failures and receiving repair recommendations.

In addition to teams of workers with machine and technology expertise, representatives of Cat Financial and Cat Solutions will be on hand to share information on safety, fleet management and productivity offerings that can be combined into full site solutions.

For more information about what’s new at Caterpillar, visit www.Cat.com/Mining.