CIM Convention moves to virtual format for 2021

CIM 2021 Credit: CIM Convention website

The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) has decided to make its 2021 Convention and Expo a fully online event, which will take place between May 3 and 6.



This decision comes as a result of uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and CIM prioritizing the health and safety of its delegates.



“As safety is our first priority, we have elected to present the convention as a virtual conference,” Dany Bélanger, technical program chair, said in a release. “Although we will not be together in a traditional manner, we are putting together a world-class virtual experience so our members will maximize the benefit by having access to all the technical content during and after the conference.”



The theme of the convention is “Resilient and Thriving – Together in a Changing World.”



Aligned with this theme, William Harvey, Honorary Conference Chair, says CIM is adapting to a changing reality while continuing to bring together professionals.



“This virtual conference will be delivered on an interactive platform offering a high visibility venue in which to bring industry professionals together from around the globe,” said Harvey. “Through this new platform, we will continue to provide world-class technical content and access to thought-leaders from various sectors of our industry.”



Delegates can expect an online venue that still features the cornerstones of CIM’s award-winning annual event: a top-notch technical program featuring best practices from throughout the industry and the CIM Expo, a showcase for leading-edge equipment and solutions.



“Making this decision now will give our delegates, presenters and exhibitors the opportunity to make clear plans in advance, and it provides CIM the certainty we need to organize the best-in-class event we are recognized for,” added Angela Hamlyn, CEO of CIM.



The unique features of a virtual conference provide CIM with the opportunity to reach a broad audience without the obstacles of travel restrictions, borders and the public health risk of large gatherings.



“Our state-of-the-art virtual format will enable us to reach and engage a broad range of participants, including those working in remote operations as well as international delegates, for whom participating in person may have posed a challenge in previous years. And it will help keep us safe,” said Hamlyn.



With keynote addresses, panels and technical content available live or on-demand, delegates will be able to catch all the proceedings. They can also make personalized agendas, seek out and connect with other individuals and businesses, engage through interactive polls and activities, and video chat with speakers and exhibitors. There will also be plenty of opportunities for networking – a very important feature of the annual event.



“We will maximize exchanges of best practices and the latest industry innovations through our plenary sessions and keynote speakers, as well as a redesigned Expo format that will offer some very unique opportunities,” added Harvey. “We will also continue to recognize excellence and outstanding leadership in our industry through a newly tailored awards celebration.”



“We are looking forward to a dynamic and rich exchange in the upcoming 2021 CIM Convention,” concluded Harvey.



The virtual conference platform, to be announced at a later date, will be open to delegates to explore and plan their agenda ahead of the conference.



More information about the convention can be found at convention.cim.org.