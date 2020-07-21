CLOUD COMPUTING: Seequent accelerates development of cloud-based software

NEW ZEALAND – Seequent, a geoscience software company, is accelerating its development of cloud-based Seequent Central to allow organizations to continue their work on large-scale projects amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Central works alongside Seequent’s other products and gives users in any location the ability to visualize, track and manage geological models for infrastructure and critical service projects in a centralized and auditable environment. Stakeholders can access visual up-to-date information to manage risk and make better environmental and investment decisions.

Mexican-focused silver and gold miner First Majestic Silver is using the company’s Leapfrog Geo solution to develop geology models for each of its mine sites and Leapfrog Edge for resource estimation – when the geology models are updated, the resource models change dynamically. Seequent Central lets the company publish models and resource estimates, which are immediately available in real-time.

“We’re working alongside customers to do everything we can to make it possible to meet the demands and operational challenges they may be facing in the current environment. In response to increased need and demand we’re accelerating the development of Central to help our customers to continue to operate in interdependent and often remote work environments,” Shaun Maloney, Seequent’s CEO, said in a release.

Seequent’s software is being used on hundreds of projects worldwide, ranging from mining and exploration projects, through to infrastructure, renewable energy and environmental projects.

