COMMUNICATION: Inmarsat and Cobham launch new solution to connect remote workers

UNITED KINGDOM – Inmarsat, a world leader in global mobile satellite communications, and Cobham Satcom, a company focused on providing dependable communications and internet access, have launched a comprehensive new Broadband Global Area Network (BGAN) push-to-talk (PTT) solution to connect remote workers using vehicles across the globe.

The solution provides real-time data transfer and PTT communications to enable remote utilities, mining, aid and agricultural sectors, among others, as well as for use in public safety and emergency response. Remote workers can be faced with hostile conditions when they deliver critical operations and asset visibility, data sharing as well as real-time communication can be vital to successful operations.

The new solution responds to these challenges by utilizing the BGAN capability, which offers industry-leading reliability with over 99% uptime. Low form factor satellite terminals, such as the new Cobham EXPLORER 323, are mounted on vehicles providing real-time GPS, telemetry and PTT capabilities, through the EXPLORER Mobile Gateway anywhere in the world. This means control centres can efficiently and safely monitor the movement and performance of their vehicles and communicate with staff.

This solution can be easily integrated with existing equipment on board. The Cobham EXPLORER Mobile Gateway integrates into any existing radio equipment. PRISM PTT+, a service powered by Cobham’s innovative technology, allows the BGAN PTT solution to switch between connectivity types, making it cost-effective and easy to use. The switching process is unique in the market because it is completely seamless and offers an economical approach to voice communications.

“Inmarsat’s BGAN push-to-talk solution is set to offer a new level of resilient communications for organizations working in remote regions,” Tara Maclachlan, VP of IoT, enterprise at Inmarsat, said in a release. “It provides visibility of the movements and performance of remote assets along with real-time communications ensuring organizations benefit from enhanced efficiencies and safety levels.”

For more information, visit www.Inmarsat.com or www.Cobham.com.