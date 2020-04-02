CONTROL SYSTEMS: Outotec introduces solution to increase mill availability

FINLAND – The newly launched Outotec Mill Control System provides the control functions required for safe operation of grinding mills and their lubrication systems. The system continuously monitors the equipment condition and allows advanced monitoring strategies, such as remote expert support, to ensure maximum mill availability.

The modular solution proactively detects anomalies, using diagnostic data, to determine instrument health and detect installation problems before they cause downtime. Remote connectivity hardware is included as standard, enabling connection to Outotec’s Connected Services for remote diagnostics and support. Plant owners can also take advantage of Outotec’s cloud-based Asset Analytics service to gain insights into the condition and performance of their equipment.

The system uses hardware and software components that are common across Outotec’s product lines for optimal spare parts availability and meets EU safety directives and key international safety standards.

Key benefits of the new Outotec Mill Control System include increased mill availability, reduced commissioning time and cost, shorter lead time and easier installation with simplified wiring and termination design as well as standardized software and hardware modules. In addition, project risks are reduced with a complete solution delivered under one contract; the state-of-the-art safety-rated hardware also reduces risks and ensures regulatory compliance.

To learn more about the Outotec Mill Control System, visit www.Outotec.com.