CONVEYORS: CPS supplies BHP with Pilbara’s first all-composite roller conveyor

AUSTRALIA – CPS, an Australian company specializing in conveyors, has announced that, over the next few months, approximately 50 km of conveyor belt will be fitted to the first all-composite roller overland conveyor in the Pilbara. CPS designed, engineered and fabricated the idlers for this conveyor system, which will be within BHP Billiton’s South Flank open pit iron ore operation, currently under construction.

The two conveyors will cover a total length of around 26 km and form South Flank’s main arteries. The conveyors are made from around 24,000 separate frames, assembled into modules and include approximately 14,000 carry idler frames, and around 72,000 of CPS’s patented Yeloroll HD composite rollers, which are known for their durability and energy efficiency.

Unique to this particular project is a 220-mm-diameter composite centre roll, specifically designed for BHP to further reduce power draw along the conveyor through an optimized geometry and material selection.

CPS started early design work on the composite specifications back in 2017, with fabrication following by July 2019. Despite the global challenges posed by COVID-19 in the first months of this year, all components have been delivered to site and installed to plan.

“CPS is proud to have completed the supply of the South Flank overland conveyor idlers, on time and in budget, in April 2020. This is the culmination of more than three years of collaboration with BHP and the single largest project undertaken by our business,” Matt Einhorn, CFO of CPS, said in a release. “We believe this represents one of the most advanced, reliable and cost-efficient overland conveyors in the world.”

