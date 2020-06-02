CONVEYORS – Eriks, Fenner Dunlop partner to deliver conveyor belt solutions in US

PITTSBURGH – Eriks North America and Fenner Dunlop have announced a partnership to provide conveyor belting products and services to industrial customers in northern California and Nevada.

Scott Holquist, VP of conveying systems products with Eriks North America, said that the two companies offer a unique combination of expertise, allowing them to deliver conveyor belting solutions for agriculture, mining, power generation, quarrying and other bulk handling applications.

“Fenner Dunlop has long been recognized as producers of the industry’s longest-lasting conveyer belting products,” Holquist explained. “Now, through this partnership, customers in California and Nevada can gain the benefit of uniting their industry-leading materials with our high-quality conveyor components, all with the comfort of knowing that both are backed by our world-class installation and repair services.”

Eriks North America’s local service crews deliver an array of installation, troubleshooting, preventative maintenance and downtime services, which range from basic belt installation, tracking and repairs to ultrasonic gauge cover analysis, chute lining installation and belt splicing.

In addition to undergoing rigorous in-house and factory splice training for all belt constructions, crew members also are certified to Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) parts 46 and 48B and Occupational Health and Safety Agency (OSHA) 10 and 30 training standards, where appropriate.

According to Eriks, over the past three years, the company’s North American conveyor system experts have delivered savings for their customers by improving uptime, efficiency and product sustainability.

Eriks has been a leading international industrial service provider since 1940. Eriks North America offers a wide range of mechanical engineering components and associated technical and logistical services from over 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Fenner Dunlop offers conveyor belt solutions for applications that include mining, aggregates and oil sands.

For more information, visit www.EriksNA.com.