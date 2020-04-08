CONVEYORS: Martin launches automated system for conveyor belt cleaners

ILLINOIS – As part of its work within the development and implementation of technologies for conveyors and bulk material handling applications, Martin Engineering has launched a belt cleaner position indicator that monitors the blade, tracking and remaining service life.

The Martin N2 position indicator (PI) monitors primary belt cleaner blades, notifying Martin service technicians and plant operations personnel when re-tensioning or replacement is required and/or when abnormal conditions occur. The PI can be part of a new installation or directly retrofitted to existing mainframes that use the company’s replacement blades. Managers and service technicians can access information on any networked cleaner via cell phone.

Designed in-house by the engineering team at Martin’s Center for Innovation (CFI), the N2 is produced in company-owned facilities to ensure the highest standards for quality control.

Martin offers the equipment, monitoring service and batteries free of charge to qualifying customers. The company will also support the PI components and provide customer alerts without cost as needed, with mainframes and tensioners replaced free for users of Martin belt cleaner blades.

“There are no annual maintenance fees, and no add-on charges for cell phone access,” Brad Pronschinske, Martin Engineering’s global marketing director, said in a release. “Most customers using our cleaner blades can take advantage of this technology.”

Position indicators can be mounted anywhere from 3 metres to 800 meters from the cellular gateway, and the robust, sealed construction means it is virtually immune from damage. Up to 50 units can be monitored by a single gateway connecting to the Internet.

Operating independently of any plant communications infrastructure, the small physical size and low power requirements deliver a projected battery life of two years.

The device eliminates the need for manual inspections by giving technicians precise information, delivering critical real-time intelligence and reducing exposure to moving conveyors, improving both efficiency and safety.

“This capability is a true enabler, bringing a number of benefits,” added Pronschinske. “Belt cleaner inspection time is basically eliminated, as maintenance personnel no longer need to physically view the cleaner to determine the tension or wear status. It also reduces the time workers need to spend near the moving conveyor, helping to minimize the potential for accidents.”

Alerts are also provided automatically when blade changes are required, re-tensioning is needed, a cleaner has been backed off the belt and in the presence of abnormal operating conditions. Alerts also indicate when batteries need replacement.

Conveyor Evolution

Relying on actual operating conditions instead of human judgment to monitor blade wear and tension for optimal cleaning performance, the indicator maximizes the blade’s usable surface area and reports with certainty when a blade is nearing the end of its useful life. Delivering instant, continuous feedback while eliminating guesswork, the detailed history also provides a maintenance log with service dates and work performed.

The result is an improved return on belt cleaner investments. Replacement parts can be scheduled for just-in-time delivery, and installation can occur during planned downtime instead of emergency stoppages.

The position indicator itself is a self-contained system that does not require an external power source. Manufactured from a proprietary grade of polyurethane that is very resistant to bumps, shocks and knocks, the device is extremely robust. Able to handle a typical mining environment, the device can be installed inside or outside the transfer chute.

Like all Martin products, the new N2 products are covered by the firm’s “Absolutely No Excuses” guarantee.

For more information, visit www.Martin-Eng.com.