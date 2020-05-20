COPPER-GOLD: Braveheart closer to restarting Bull River

BRITISH COLUMBIA – Braveheart Resources, the company working on bringing back to life the Bull River project, has received a positive system impact study from B.C.’s hydro and power authority (BCH) on its planned reconnection to grid power at a proposed load of 5 MW.

In a press release, the miner said the study determined that it is technically feasible to interconnect the proposed Bull River mine load to the authority’s transmission system.

“The next phase in reconnection to the grid is the completion of a facilities study, which is required to further define interconnection requirements and establish a time table for BCH’s ability to meet the company’s proposed service date,” the statement reads.

Bull River is currently connected to grid power, which is sufficient to continue with care and maintenance activities, including dewatering of the underground infrastructure. However, Braveheart said that in order for management to recommission its 700 t/d crushing and milling circuit, additional power is required.

The additional power requirements are a consequence of a fire that took place in 2013, which destroyed the surface substation that supplied power to the mill concentrator.

“Subsequently the company secured a replacement transformer for the surface substation and intends to install the transformer in the third or fourth quarter of 2020,” the brief reads.

“Once the company has successfully commissioned the installation of a new transformer, capable of supplying a minimum load of 5 MW, the project will be de-risked from the perspective of power supply.”

Braveheart plans to advance the Bull River mine project in a phased approach, with a surface stockpile of mineralized material providing the initial feedstock to the upgraded mill facility.