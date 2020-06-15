COPPER-GOLD: Libero to drill Big Red in BC

BRITISH COLUMBIA – Libero Copper & Gold has announced its exploration plans for the 260-sq.-km Big Red property within the Golden Triangle.

The company plans to first complete a surface program at the site, with mapping and collection of 600 rock samples scheduled over the next month. These results will then help guide a 3,000-metre drill program slated for July. The first phase of drilling will include 1,000 metres of shallow reverse circulation work, for a total of 10 holes at priority targets. The cuttings will be analyzed on-site for pathfinder elements. Follow-up core drilling is scheduled for August, for a total of 2,000 metres in six holes.

The near-term work will focus on the Ridge, Poker and Terry targets. Ridge is a gold exploration target, and historical data suggests high gold grades in rock chip and soil samples from this area. Poker has also returned high-grade gold from rock chips; Terry is a porphyry target, which was discovered last year.

Last year’s exploration work at Big Red outlined 19 geochemical anomalies. A geophysical survey completed over the property earlier this year defined a north-northwest trend with magnetic and resistivity anomalies to the north of the Limpoke pluton – this area has not been explored previously.

In February 2019, the company entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Big Red by issuing 2 million of its shares and making total cash payments of $440,000 over a four-year period.

In addition to Big Red, Libero holds the Mocoa and Tomichi porphyry deposits in Colombia and Colorado, respectively.

For more information, visit www.LiberoCopper.com.