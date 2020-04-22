COPPER: Pan Global hits copper at La Romana target in Spain

SPAIN – Pan Global Resources has released the assays for three step-out holes completed at the La Romana target within the 57.6-sq.-km Escacena project. All three holes intercepted copper mineralization; two holes were collared 50 metres to the east and west of previous drilling, with one drillhole completed 25 metres up-dip of a prior intercept.

The drill highlights include 29.5 metres of 1.29% copper-equivalent, 21.3 metres of 1.03% copper-equivalent and 20 metres of 0.77% copper-equivalent.

“The new step-out drill results at La Romana show continuity to the copper mineralization and confirm the mineralization extends to within 5 metres from surface,” Tim Moody, the company’s president and CEO, said in a release. “The discovery of near-surface, high-grade copper in close proximity to several other mines is significant. New down-hole EM (electromagnetic) surveys have also expanded the size of the conductor anomaly coincident with the high copper zone…”

The mineralization remains open with results for an additional three holes pending. Downhole electromagnetic surveys have also expanded the geophysical anomalies within La Romana – these suggest two separate sulphide bodies – the latest reported holes targeted the upper conductor, with only the shallow portion drilled to date. Only one drill hole thus far has targeted the lower conductor; assays for this hole are forthcoming.

The La Romana target, with an overall strike estimated at 2 km and with of approximately 500 metres, is 12 km west of First Quantum Minerals’ Las Cruces copper mine and sits within the Iberian pyrite belt. In addition to La Romana, Pan Global has identified additional targets within the greater Escacena project grounds.

For more information, visit www.PanGlobalResources.com.