COPPER: Rio Tinto Canada inspires Transition to focus on Wollaston

SASKATCHEWAN – Transition Metals announced that it will focus its efforts on the Wollaston copper project, 65 km south of the Janice Lake project.

In a press release, Transition explained that its decision responds to recent information regarding Rio Tinto Canada’s (RTEC) activity in the area.

RTEC received permits from the Saskatchewan government to construct a 99-km winter access trail and install a temporary 65 to 80-person work camp to support drilling and mineral exploration at Janice Lake.

According to Transition, Wollaston covers copper showings with potential for sedimentary-hosted copper mineralization similar to that at Janice Lake.

“We are pleased with the successes achieved thus far by our partners at Janice Lake and we are encouraged by the substantial commitment RTEC is making to the district,” Transition’s president and CEO, Scott McLean, said in the media brief. “We view the Wollaston copper belt as an emerging copper district.”

This story originally appeared on www.Mining.com.