COPPER-ZINC: Teck resumes operations at Antamina

PERU – Teck Resources announced on Wednesday that operations have resumed at the Antamina mine in Peru, in which the company has a 22.5% interest along with BHP (33.75%), Glencore (33.75%) and Mitsubishi (10%).

A reduced operating workforce has been mobilized to the mine site and will start off at roughly 80% of full capacity, with a gradual ramp-up to full production expected in the third quarter.

Comprehensive COVID-19 protocols are also in place to safeguard the health of workers and local communities, Teck said.

Mining activities at Antamina were previously suspended on Apr. 13 to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The copper-zinc mine is located at an average elevation of 4,200 metres in the Andes mountain range, 270 km north of Lima in Peru.