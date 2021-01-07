Canadian Mining Journal

Corvus Gold (TSX: KOR; US-OTC: CORVF) has reported drill results from the second hole in the new northern feeder zone target on the Central Intrusive zone (CIZ) at its Mother Lode project in Nevada, 165 km northwest of Las Vegas.

Drill hole ML20-165CT intersected 130.5 metres grading 2.33 grams gold per tonne and 3.91 grams silver per tonne starting from 308.46 metres, including 27.7 metres grading 4.46 grams gold and 9.26 grams silver.

Corvus said that the new high-grade feeder zone shows good continuity and could expand the Mother Lode gold system’s grade and size in the northern end of the deposit.

“The continued expansion of the Mother Lode system continues to support the idea of a large-scale new eastern Bullfrog District gold system,” Jeffrey Pontius, the company’s president and CEO, stated in a press release. “This system appears to be large with various deposits representing the full spectrum of gold depositional environments.”

